Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves... READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss.

Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Winnipeg dominated with a 44-shot attack.

Taylor Raddysh scored for the second straight game and Jujhar Khaira had a power-play goal for Chicago, 0-6-1 during its slide.

The Jets moved ahead of Colorado and into second place in the Central Division. With 27 points, Winnipeg is one behind first-place Dallas.

Maenalanen entered with just one goal and one assist in 19 games this season and five career goals in 53 games The 6-foot-4 Finn had his second two-goal game in the NHL; he had one in January 2019 with Carolina against the Rangers.

Petr Mrazek stopped 37 shots for Chicago.

NOTES: An apparent tip-in goal by Chicago’s Andreas Athanisiou 6:18 into the first was disallowed after a video review showed he was offside. … The Jets activated F Morgan Barron from injured reserve (upper-body) and assigned D Ville Heinola to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. … Winnipeg C David Gustafsson sat out with an undisclosed injury and veteran C Sam Gagner (only two assists in nine games) was a healthy scratch. … Blackhawks D Mark Tinordi sat out with an undisclosed “chronic issue.” D Filip Roos took his spot in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Host Edmonton on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.