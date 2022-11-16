Joens, Soares help No. 7 Iowa State hold off Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. Emily Ryan’s 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining gave Iowa State (3-0) an 86-85 lead after Northern Iowa (2-1) had erased a 13-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Ryan added a jumper in the lane 48 seconds later... READ MORE

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night.

Emily Ryan’s 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining gave Iowa State (3-0) an 86-85 lead after Northern Iowa (2-1) had erased a 13-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Ryan added a jumper in the lane 48 seconds later to extend the lead.

Northern Iowa had a chance to tie it, but Kayla Laube’s 3-point attempt hit off the side of the rim with 1 second left.

Iowa State had a 76-63 lead with 8:25 left before the Panthers went on a 15-0 run that included nine points from Grace Boffeli, who scored 26 overall.

Joens, an Associated Press preseason All-American, was 9 of 18 from the field, including six 3-pointers. She also had nine rebounds.

Ryan had 14 points. Denae Fritz had 12 and Lexi Donarski had 10.

Maya McDermott had 22 points. Kam Finley had 15, and Laube had 12 for Northern Iowa.

Iowa State led 48-37 at halftime behind Soares and Joens, who combined for 29 points. The Cyclones led 23-21 early in the second quarter before going on a 17-4 run.

The Cyclones improved to 39-9 in the series, including 22 of the last 26 under coach Bill Fennelly.

KEEPING UP WITH JOENS

Joens became Iowa State’s leader in career field goals and 3-pointers. She has 795 field goals, passing Angie Welle, who had 791 from 1999-2002. Her 263 3-pointers are four more than Brynn Williamson.

Joens, the Division I active scoring leader with 2,438 points, is also the program’s leader in scoring, scoring average, field-goal attempts and free throws made.

BIG PICTURE

The Cyclones had won their first two games by a combined 57 points. They couldn’t shake the Panthers until the closing seconds, with Northern Iowa keeping it close despite missing 10 free throws and committing 15 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Columbia on Sunday.

Northern Iowa: Hosts No. 20 Creighton on Sunday.

