Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Johnson, Penn push DePaul past Minnesota 69-53

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Javan Johnson scored 20 points, Eral Penn added a double-double and DePaul cruised past Minnesota 69-53 on Monday night.

Johnson knocked down 7 of 15 shots for DePaul (3-0), adding eight rebounds. Penn scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Blue Demons controlled the glass 48-32.

Umoja Gibson scored nine of his 14 points in the first half to help DePaul take a 34-22 lead at intermission. Philmon Gebrewhit scored...

READ MORE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Javan Johnson scored 20 points, Eral Penn added a double-double and DePaul cruised past Minnesota 69-53 on Monday night.

Johnson knocked down 7 of 15 shots for DePaul (3-0), adding eight rebounds. Penn scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Blue Demons controlled the glass 48-32.

Umoja Gibson scored nine of his 14 points in the first half to help DePaul take a 34-22 lead at intermission. Philmon Gebrewhit scored 15. Gibson handed out eight assists.

Dawson Garcia topped Minnesota (2-1) with 19 points and six rebounds. Pharrel Payne scored 12, while Ta’lon Cooper finished with 10 points and six assists.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

The Golden Gophers, who start three underclassmen, shot just 33.3% on their home floor and made only 4 of 16 from 3-point range. DePaul shot 43.8% overall and hit 7 of 19 from distance (36.8%).

The Blue Demons have won five of the last six matchups with Minnesota and lead the all-time series 11-8.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|21 The Gartner Cloud Strategy Cookbook
11|21 What Resilience Means Now
11|21 iLegislate: Using the Desktop Version...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories