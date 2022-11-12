On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Johnson scores 14 in New Orleans’ 65-63 victory

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 8:02 pm
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 14 points as New Orleans beat Saint Francis (Ill.) 65-63 on Saturday night.

Johnson added five assists and five steals for the Privateers (1-1). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 14 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Omarion Henry recorded six points and finished 3 of 7 from the floor.

EJ Charles led the way...

READ MORE

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 14 points as New Orleans beat Saint Francis (Ill.) 65-63 on Saturday night.

Johnson added five assists and five steals for the Privateers (1-1). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 14 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Omarion Henry recorded six points and finished 3 of 7 from the floor.

EJ Charles led the way for the Fighting Saints (0-1) with 15 points, two steals and two blocks. Saint Francis also got 10 points from Don Joachim. In addition, Darius Wright finished with nine points and four assists.

___

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News