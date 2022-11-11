Johnson scores 15, Saint Mary’s (CA) takes down Vermont

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 15 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 79-53 win over Vermont on Thursday. Johnson added seven rebounds for the Gaels (2-0). Alex Ducas scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Luke Barrett recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond... READ MORE

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 15 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 79-53 win over Vermont on Thursday.

Johnson added seven rebounds for the Gaels (2-0). Alex Ducas scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Luke Barrett recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Catamounts (1-1) were led by Robin Duncan, who recorded 14 points and two steals. Dylan Penn added 13 points for Vermont. In addition, Finn Sullivan had eight points and seven rebounds.

Saint Mary’s (CA) led Vermont 35-24 at the half, with Johnson (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Saint Mary’s (CA) outscored Vermont in the second half by 15 points, with Barrett scoring a team-high nine points after intermission.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Sunday. Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts North Texas while Vermont travels to play CSU Fullerton.

