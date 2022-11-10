Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Johnson scores 20, UC Davis beats Cal Maritime 90-67

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 12:31 am
< a min read
      

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson had 20 points in UC Davis’ 90-67 win against Cal Maritime on Wednesday.

Johnson also had four steals for the Aggies (2-0). Kane Milling scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Christian Anigwe was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Braxton Adderly led the way for the Keelhaulers...

READ MORE

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson had 20 points in UC Davis’ 90-67 win against Cal Maritime on Wednesday.

Johnson also had four steals for the Aggies (2-0). Kane Milling scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Christian Anigwe was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Braxton Adderly led the way for the Keelhaulers (0-1) with 15 points. Lee Jones Jr. added 12 points and four assists for Cal Maritime. Parker Wight also put up eight points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by National Government Services: Providing equitable government services, particularly in health care, that offer equally great CX is a focus for numerous federal agencies. We get a temperature check on these efforts from the CDC, CMC, HRSA, OMB and SAMHSA.

UC Davis visits Loyola Marymount (CA) in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|16 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
11|16 Modernizing Your Data Strategy with...
11|16 Virtual All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories