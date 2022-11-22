Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Johnson’s 26 lead UT Rio Grande Valley over N. Arizona 91-79

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson scored 26 points — 20 after halftime — and UT Rio Grande Valley beat Northern Arizona 91-79 on Tuesday night.

Johnson was 8 of 16 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Vaqueros (4-2). Will Johnston added 20 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line,...

READ MORE

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson scored 26 points — 20 after halftime — and UT Rio Grande Valley beat Northern Arizona 91-79 on Tuesday night.

Johnson was 8 of 16 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Vaqueros (4-2). Will Johnston added 20 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and they also had five assists. Ahren Freeman was 9 of 14 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points.

Nik Mains finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (2-5). Northern Arizona also got 14 points, five assists and two steals from Jalen Cole. Liam Lloyd also had 12 points and four assists.

___

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories