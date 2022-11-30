Trending:
Johnston scores 29, UT Rio Grande Valley beats Texas A&M-CC

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 10:57 pm
EDINBURG, Texa (AP) — Will Johnston scored 29 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Texas A&M-CC 89-82 on Wednesday night.

Johnston shot 7 for 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free throw line for the Vaqueros (5-3). Justin Johnson added 17 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Dima Zdor recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Isaac Mushila finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for the Islanders (4-4). Terrion Murdix added 15 points and five assists and Simeon Fryer recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories