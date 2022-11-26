On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jones’ 16 help Quinnipiac defeat Montana State 70-53

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Dezi Jones’ 16 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Montana State 70-53 on Saturday night.

Jones also added seven rebounds for the Bobcats (7-0). Matt Balanc scored 15 points while going 6 of 15 (3 for 7 from distance) and added five rebounds. Luis Kortright shot 5 for 16 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Bobcats picked up their...

READ MORE

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Dezi Jones’ 16 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Montana State 70-53 on Saturday night.

Jones also added seven rebounds for the Bobcats (7-0). Matt Balanc scored 15 points while going 6 of 15 (3 for 7 from distance) and added five rebounds. Luis Kortright shot 5 for 16 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Bobcats picked up their seventh straight win.

Jubrile Belo finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (3-4). Robert Ford III added eight points, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Montana State. In addition, Raequan Battle finished with eight points.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News