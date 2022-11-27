On Air: Federal News Network program
Jones’ 22 help Buffalo beat Canisius 86-66

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 6:02 pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 22 points as Buffalo beat Canisius 86-66 on Sunday night.

Jones also contributed six rebounds and five steals for the Bulls (3-4). Zid Powell added 14 points and five rebounds. Armoni Foster recorded 12 points.

Jamir Moultrie finished with 17 points for the Golden Griffins (2-4). Tahj Staveskie added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for Canisius. Jordan Henderson finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

