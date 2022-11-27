Trending:
Jones posts double-double as UNLV routs Life Pacific 126-54

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 12:57 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Karl Jones came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 12 rebounds and UNLV remained unbeaten with a 126-54 victory over Life Pacific on Saturday night.

Jones added 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Rebels (7-0). Jackie Johnson III scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Keshon Gilbert shot 4 for 5 and had 13 points.

Albert Matute led the way for the Warriors with 13 points and two...

Albert Matute led the way for the Warriors with 13 points and two steals. Daniel Hernandez and Pedro Leal-Cruz scored eight apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

