Jones scores 31 as Idaho knocks off Pacific 84-81

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Isaac Jones’ 31 points led Idaho past Pacific 84-81 on Friday.

Jones had seven rebounds for the Vandals (2-5). Divant’e Moffitt scored 20 points, going 9 of 13 from the field. Nigel Burris was 7-of-9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

Moe Odum led the way for the Tigers (2-4) with . Donovan Williams added 19 points for Pacific. Tyler Beard also put up 14 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

