Sports News

Jones scores 31 as Idaho knocks off Pacific 84-81

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 12:17 am
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Isaac Jones’ 31 points led Idaho past Pacific 84-81 on Friday.

Jones had seven rebounds for the Vandals (2-5). Divant’e Moffitt scored 20 points, going 9 of 13 from the field. Nigel Burris was 7-of-9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

Moe Odum led the way for the Tigers (2-4) with . Donovan Williams added 19 points for Pacific. Tyler Beard also put up 14 points...

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

