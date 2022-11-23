Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Juozapaitis’ 24 lead Maine over Cent. Conn. St. 66-58

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 5:37 pm
< a min read
      

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis scored 24 points as Maine beat Central Connecticut State 66-58 on Wednesday.

Juozapaitis also added four steals for the Black Bears (4-1). Kellen Tynes scored 23 points and added five steals. Peter Filipovity recorded eight points and was 4 of 12 shooting (0 for 4 from distance).

The Blue Devils (0-6) were led by Kellen Amos, who recorded 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. CCSU also got...

READ MORE

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis scored 24 points as Maine beat Central Connecticut State 66-58 on Wednesday.

Juozapaitis also added four steals for the Black Bears (4-1). Kellen Tynes scored 23 points and added five steals. Peter Filipovity recorded eight points and was 4 of 12 shooting (0 for 4 from distance).

The Blue Devils (0-6) were led by Kellen Amos, who recorded 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. CCSU also got 11 points from Davonte Sweatman. In addition, Jayden Brown had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Empower AI: How can your agency build transparent and effective AI systems? Learn more now from feds on the R&D frontlines in this executive briefing.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories