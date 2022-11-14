Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kayouloud lifts Central Arkansas over Little Rock 82-71

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 11:48 pm
< a min read
      

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud scored 26 points as Central Arkansas beat Little Rock 82-71 on Monday night.

Kayouloud had four steals for the Bears (2-1). Collin Cooper added 22 points, sinking 6 of 12 from distance, with seven rebounds. Camren Hunter recorded 13 points.

Nigel John led the Trojans (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Little Rock also got 12 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five steals from...

READ MORE

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Eddy Kayouloud scored 26 points as Central Arkansas beat Little Rock 82-71 on Monday night.

Kayouloud had four steals for the Bears (2-1). Collin Cooper added 22 points, sinking 6 of 12 from distance, with seven rebounds. Camren Hunter recorded 13 points.

Nigel John led the Trojans (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Little Rock also got 12 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five steals from Myron Gardner. Deantoni Gordon also recorded 12 points.

NEXT UP

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Central Arkansas plays Friday against Niagara, and Little Rock visits East Tennessee State on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|21 The Gartner Cloud Strategy Cookbook
11|21 What Resilience Means Now
11|21 iLegislate: Using the Desktop Version...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories