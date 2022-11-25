On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Kennedy scores 20, UNC Greensboro defeats Montana St. 77-66

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 8:55 pm
MONTREAL (AP) — Keondre Kennedy had 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 77-66 win over Montana State on Friday night at the Northern Classic.

MONTREAL (AP) — Keondre Kennedy had 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 77-66 win over Montana State on Friday night at the Northern Classic.

Kennedy had six rebounds for the Spartans (3-2). Keyshaun Langley added 16 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Mikeal Brown-Jones shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jubrile Belo led the Bobcats (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Raequan Battle added 14 points for Montana State. In addition, Great Osobor finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

