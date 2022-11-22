Trending:
Kennedy scores 24, UNC Greensboro defeats UMBC 76-72

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 10:57 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Keondre Kennedy’s 24 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat UMBC 76-72 on Tuesday night.

Kennedy added eight rebounds for the Spartans (2-2). Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Keyshaun Langley recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Retrievers (3-3) were led in scoring by Colton Lawrence, who finished with 21 points. Matteo Picarelli added 17 points for UMBC. Jarvis...

The Retrievers (3-3) were led in scoring by Colton Lawrence, who finished with 21 points. Matteo Picarelli added 17 points for UMBC. Jarvis Doles also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

