Kennesaw State wallops Brewton-Parker, wins in 95-36 rout

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 11:49 pm
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 15 points in Kennesaw State’s 95-36 win against Brewton-Parker on Monday night.

Youngblood had six rebounds for the Owls (2-1). Simeon Cottle scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists and three steals. Quincy Adekokoya recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Barons (0-1) were led by Aaron Udell, who recorded seven points. Chance Hatcher added six points and six rebounds for Brewton-Parker. In addition, Dane Fisher finished with six points.

Kennesaw State visits SE Louisiana in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
