Kennesaw State wins 72-68 over SE Louisiana

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 7:32 pm
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 15 points in Kennesaw State’s 72-68 win against SE Louisiana on Friday night.

Youngblood was 5 of 12 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) for the Owls (3-1). Brandon Stroud added 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds and four steals. Demond Robinson recorded 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Lions (2-2) were led by Boogie Anderson, who posted 23 points and two steals. Roger McFarlane added nine points and seven rebounds for SE Louisiana. In addition, Roscoe Eastmond had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

