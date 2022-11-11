On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kenney scores 27, Bryant defeats Dartmouth 89-70

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Sherif Kenney scored 27 points to lead Bryant past Dartmouth 89-70 on Friday night.

Kenney was 6 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 13 for 18 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-0). Earl Timberlake scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds and four steals. Kvonn Cramer recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The Big Green (0-2) were led in scoring...

READ MORE

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Sherif Kenney scored 27 points to lead Bryant past Dartmouth 89-70 on Friday night.

Kenney was 6 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 13 for 18 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-0). Earl Timberlake scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds and four steals. Kvonn Cramer recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The Big Green (0-2) were led in scoring by Brandon Mitchell-Day, who finished with 18 points. Dartmouth also got 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Ryan Cornish. Cade Haskins also put up 16 points and had three steals.

Bryant’s next game is Monday against Maine-Fort Kent at home. Dartmouth hosts MCLA on Saturday.

        Insight by Salesforce: Increasingly, agency leadership is setting its sights on driving customer experience inward. Why? To improve employee engagement, job satisfaction and ability to deliver on mission. We take a look at efforts happening now at USDA, DHS and Interior.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News