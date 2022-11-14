Trending:
Kent St. defeats Portland 77-65

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 10:22 pm
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Malique Jacobs scored 21 points as Kent State beat Portland 77-65 on Monday night.

Jacobs added six rebounds and six steals for the Golden Flashes (3-0). Sincere Carry scored 14 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Giovanni Santiago was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Pilots (3-1) were led in scoring by Moses Wood, who finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Chika Nduka added 12 points for Portland. Tyler Robertson also put up 11 points.

Kent State’s next game is Wednesday against UAPB at home, and Portland visits Air Force on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories