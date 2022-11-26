On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kent State rallies to beat Buffalo 30-27 in OT

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 6:17 pm
< a min read
      

BUFFALO (AP) — Tommy Ulatowski threw a 7-yard touchdown to Devontez Walker and the play served as the game-winner as Kent State beat Buffalo 30-27 in overtime on Saturday, denying the Bulls bowl eligibility.

Kent State (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on consecutive drives to knot the score at 24-24 to force the extra session.

Each drive took 12 plays, the first 80 yards and the second 76. Ja’Shaun Poke’s...

READ MORE

BUFFALO (AP) — Tommy Ulatowski threw a 7-yard touchdown to Devontez Walker and the play served as the game-winner as Kent State beat Buffalo 30-27 in overtime on Saturday, denying the Bulls bowl eligibility.

Kent State (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on consecutive drives to knot the score at 24-24 to force the extra session.

Each drive took 12 plays, the first 80 yards and the second 76. Ja’Shaun Poke’s 10-yard scoring run on fourth-and-4 reduced the Golden Flashes’ deficit to 24-17. After forcing Buffalo to punt, Marquez Cooper ran it in from the 2 to force overtime.

Cooper finished with 140 yards rushing on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

Buffalo’s Matt Meyers scored three touchdowns and ran for 109 yards on 21 carries.

Buffalo faces Akron on Dec. 2 with postseason aspirations on the line.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories