Sports News

Kent State takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff 94-68

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 3:02 pm
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 17 points in Kent State’s 94-68 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Carry added six rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Flashes (4-0). Giovanni Santiago scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Malique Jacobs was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Lions (1-4) were led in scoring by Shaun Doss, who finished with 29 points, two steals and three blocks. Kylen Milton added 18 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

Top Stories