Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 7:17 pm
1 min read
      

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser’s bracket at the Maui Invitational.

Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4 all-time against the Bearcats, including four straight victories. It was the teams’ first meeting since the 2019-20 season opener at Columbus.

Viktor Lakhin scored 12...

READ MORE

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser’s bracket at the Maui Invitational.

Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4 all-time against the Bearcats, including four straight victories. It was the teams’ first meeting since the 2019-20 season opener at Columbus.

Viktor Lakhin scored 12 for Cincinnati (3-3), which has lost three straight games.

Both teams were defeated by ranked teams in the opening round. Ohio State fell 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State and Cincinnati lost 101-93 to No. 14 Arizona.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Cincinnati had a six-point lead in the opening two minutes but Ohio State used its size and athleticism to take control with a 38-27 halftime lead.

Cincinnati had only four assists and didn’t get its first until the second half.

Ohio State had 19 offensive rebounds that led to 27 second-chance points. The Buckeyes outrebounded the Bearcats 42-29.

Ohio State will play No. 21 Texas Tech in the fifth-place game Wednesday, while Cincinnati will face winless Louisville in the seventh-place game.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories