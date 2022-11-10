Trending:
Key’s double-double powers Ohio St. past Charleston Southern

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 8:32 pm
1 min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key had 17 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double, Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Ohio State beat Charleston Southern 82-56 on Thursday night.

Key secured a double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Ohio State build a 46-22 lead. Charleston Southern was just 9-of-31 shooting in the opening half, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Ohio State had a stretch in the second half of 17 straight points scored by freshmen to make it 74-47.

Sean McNeil added 13 points and Justice Sueing had 11 points for Ohio State (2-0). The Buckeyes controlled the glass 47-28 and shot 51.7%.

Sueing, who played just two games last season because of an abdominal injury, Key and Eugene Brown III are three of the four returning Buckeyes that went 20-12 (12-8 Big Ten) last season before losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by second-seeded Villanova.

Tahlik Chavez scored 13 points, Claudell Harris Jr. added 12 points, Taje’ Kelly had 11 for Charleston Southern (1-1).

Ohio State plays Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, followed by games against No. 19 San Diego State and No. 7 Duke.

