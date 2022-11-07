Trending:
King hits 9 3s, No. 13 Virginia Tech women roll 101-45

The Associated Press
November 7, 2022 7:21 pm
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Cayla King made a school record nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points, All-American Elizabeth Kitley added 17 points and No. 13 Virginia Tech rolled over Mount St. Mary’s 101-45 on Monday in the season opener.

King went 9 of 16 from the 3-point line. Kitley, Virginia Tech’s first-ever All-American and the reigning ACC player of the year, had nine rebounds and was 7 of 7 from the foul line where her team had a 23 of 27 to 7 of 8 advantage.

Virginia Tech never trailed thanks to King’s opening 3-pointer and after Mount St. Mary’s answered with a basket the Hokies reeled off 20 straight. King had two more 3s and eight points in the run and Kayanna Traylor scored five.

A 12-0 run in the second quarter, starting and ending with a Georgia Amoore 3-pointer, had the lead at 37-20 and it was 43-19 at the half.

Taylor Soule, one of three high-profile transfers, added 14 points for Virginia Tech. She and Clara Ford, who didn’t score, transferred from Boston College and former All-American Ashley Owusu came in from Maryland. The trio were part of the reason the Hokies have their highest-ever preseason ranking. Soule and Owusu, who had nine points, started.

Amoore and Traylor both had 11 points as the Hokies went 14 of 28 from 3-point range and shot 56% overall.

Michaela Harrison scored 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s, which shot 27% and was outrebounded 45-23.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

