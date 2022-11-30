Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kinsey scores 21 in Marshall’s 68-57 victory against Akron

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 10:37 pm
< a min read
      

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points as Marshall beat Akron 68-57 on Wednesday night.

Kinsey was 9 of 18 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Thundering Herd (6-1). Andrew Taylor scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Kamdyn Curfman was 5 of 12 shooting (5 for 11 from distance) to finish with 15 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Thundering Herd.

The...

READ MORE

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points as Marshall beat Akron 68-57 on Wednesday night.

Kinsey was 9 of 18 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Thundering Herd (6-1). Andrew Taylor scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Kamdyn Curfman was 5 of 12 shooting (5 for 11 from distance) to finish with 15 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Thundering Herd.

The Zips (3-4) were led by Tavari Johnson, who recorded 16 points and four assists. Trendon Hankerson added 11 points and two steals and Enrique Freeman finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

___

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories