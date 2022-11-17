Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kirby scores 16 as Portland St. defeats Evergreen St. 113-40

The Associated Press
November 17, 2022 1:25 am
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isiah Kirby’s 16 points helped Portland State defeat Evergreen State 113-40 on Wednesday.

Kirby also added seven rebounds for the Vikings (1-2). Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Cameron Parker recorded 15 points and was 6-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).

Jayden Upshaw finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Geoducks (0-3). Lane Kennedy added 10 points and six steals for Evergreen State....

READ MORE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isiah Kirby’s 16 points helped Portland State defeat Evergreen State 113-40 on Wednesday.

Kirby also added seven rebounds for the Vikings (1-2). Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Cameron Parker recorded 15 points and was 6-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).

Jayden Upshaw finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Geoducks (0-3). Lane Kennedy added 10 points and six steals for Evergreen State. Caleb Washington also had six points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

Portland State visits Oregon State in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|23 Fed Gov Sub-Contracting - Department Of...
11|23 Create IT Metrics for Executive...
11|23 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories