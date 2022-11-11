Trending:
Kitley leads No. 13 Virginia Tech women past Bucknell 67-41

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 9:25 pm
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 13 Virginia Tech pulled away from Bucknell for a 67-41 win on Friday night.

Cayla King, who had 33 points with a school-record nine 3-pointers on opening night, and Kitley combined for eight points as the Hokies closed the half with a 9-2 run to open a 31-23 lead. Kitley had 12 points, but Virginia Tech (2-0) only shot 36%....

Bucknell stayed close by shooting 48% but only shot 35% in the second half.

Virginia Tech scored 23 points off 20 turnovers and had a 16-4 advantage in offensive rebounds. Georgia Amoore added 11 points. King scored eight.

Cecelia Collins led the Bison (0-2) with 13 points.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories