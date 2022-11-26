On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Knecht’s 22 lead Northern Colorado over N. Dakota St. 80-70

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 12:25 am
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dalton Knecht had 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 80-70 victory against North Dakota State on Friday night at the Lobo Classic.

Knecht added 12 rebounds for the Bears (2-4). Daylen Kountz scored 21 points, shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line. Matt Johnson recorded 17 points and was 6-of-14 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

The Bison (1-5) were led by Grant Nelson, who posted 31 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Andrew Morgan added 14 points and six rebounds for North Dakota State. In addition, Lance Waddles had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

Top Stories