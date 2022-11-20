On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Knowling scores 15 as Yale knocks off John Jay 112-55

The Associated Press
November 20, 2022 6:52 pm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Knowling’s 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting helped Yale defeat John Jay 112-55 on Sunday night.

Knowling had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-0). Nick Townsend scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. EJ Jarvis shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Garrison Watkins finished with 14 points for the Bloodhounds (0-5).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

