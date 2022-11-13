On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Knowling scores 20; Yale downs Mississippi Valley St. 80-51

The Associated Press
November 13, 2022 10:29 pm
HONOLULU (AP) — Matt Knowling’s 20 points helped Yale defeat Mississippi Valley State 80-51 on Sunday night at the Rainbow Classic.

Knowling had five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-0). Yussif Basa-Ama scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor. John Poulakidas recorded 11 points and was 3-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Terry Collins finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-3). Alvin Stredic Jr. added 13 points for Mississippi Valley State. Kadar Waller also put up nine points.

Yale’s next game is Tuesday against Hawaii on the road. Mississippi Valley State plays Eastern Washington on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

