Kraken score 3 goals in 3rd period for 1st win over Flames

The Associated Press
November 2, 2022 12:17 am
< a min read
      

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde and Matt Beniers scored in a five-minute span of the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Carson Soucy and Morgan Geekie also scored as the Kraken beat the Flames for the first time. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists and Joey Daccord stopped 36 of 40 shots for the win in his first start of the season.

Tyler...

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for the Flames to reach 400 career points. Nazem Kadri, Nikita Zadorov and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames. Elias Lindholm added a pair of assists. Dan Vladar stopped 21 of 26 shots in the loss.

UP NEXT

Seattle: At Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Calgary: Host Nashville Predators on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

