Kraken win fifth straight, beat Predators 5-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the first period including the first shot of the game, and the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Seattle enjoyed a night of firsts, posting its first five-game win streak in franchise history and the first time scoring four goals in a period that didn’t include an empty-netter.

And it started nearly from the opening faceoff as Eberle beat Nashville’s Juuse Saros on a slap shot from the right circle just 38 seconds into the game. Will Borgen made it 2-0 at 7:29 after Saros made an initial sprawling save to deny Morgan Geekie.

A bad Nashville turnover led to Andre Burakovsky’s goal with 4:44 left, set up by Alex Wennberg’s pass, and Eberle capped Seattle’s big first period with his second goal 1:09 later off another Predators mistake.

Saros was lifted after allowing four goals on six shots and replaced by Kevin Lankinen. Saros has allowed 13 goals in his last three starts. Lankinen saved all 13 shots he faced.

Brandon Tanev added an empty-net goal with 1:11 left for Seattle.

Coming off an impressive three-game road sweep with wins in Calgary, Minnesota and Pittsburgh, the Kraken continued to roll in the opener of a season-high six-game homestand. Burakovsky added a pair of assists to go with his fourth goal, his first three-point game of the season.

Nashville saw its two-game win streak snapped and lost whatever momentum was gained from rallying from down 3-0 to beat Vancouver in a shootout on Saturday.

Filip Forsberg scored his fifth of the season on a breakaway midway through the second period but that was the only time the Predators managed to beat Seattle goalie Martin Jones. Jones continued to excel in goal since taking on the full-time starter’s role with Philipp Grubauer out with a lower-body injury. Jones made 24 saves and improved to 5-1 in his last six starts.

Jones withstood a barrage of Nashville shots following Eberle’s early goal and Borgen’s second goal of the season was a needed relief from the pressure. Borgen had two goals in 36 games all of last season.

NOTES: Nashville C Ryan Johansen played in his 800th career game. Seattle F Jared McCann was scratched for the third straight game with a lower-body injury. … Geekie has a career-best five-game points streak.

UP NEXT

Predators: Nashville closes out its road trip at Colorado on Thursday.

Kraken: Seattle’s homestand continues against Minnesota on Friday.

