Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LaDee and Trammell help No. 19 San Diego State beat BYU

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 1:32 am
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Laedon LaDee scored 26 points and Darrion Trammell added 21 to help No. 19 San Diego State beat rival BYU 82-75 on Friday night.

San Diego State led by two with 2 minutes left when Trammell hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to almost zero. BYU then respond to get back within two with 83 seconds left.

LaDee sealed the game with a layup that gave the Aztecs...

READ MORE

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Laedon LaDee scored 26 points and Darrion Trammell added 21 to help No. 19 San Diego State beat rival BYU 82-75 on Friday night.

San Diego State led by two with 2 minutes left when Trammell hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to almost zero. BYU then respond to get back within two with 83 seconds left.

LaDee sealed the game with a layup that gave the Aztecs a five-point lead.

Spencer Johnson scored 17 points and Rudi Williams added 15 for BYU.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

After a lackluster opening half, the Aztecs turned up their offense in the back-and-forth second half, but were unable to solve BYU’s aggressive defense until the final minutes.

BIG PICTURE:

San Diego State: Defending Mountain West champions, the Aztecs are widely favored to win the league title again under sixth-year coach Brian Dutcher.

BYU: In the final minutes, the Cougars’ relative inexperience hampered their efforts to keep pace with SDSU’s dominant size, strength, and long-range shooting.

UP NEXT:

BYU: faces Missouri State on Wednesday.

San Diego State: faces Stanford on Tuesday before heading to the Maui Classic.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|18 New York Cyber Security Summit
11|18 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
11|18 3 Powerful Financial Models for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories