Lamar Jackson misses practice, but Harbaugh says he’ll play

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 7:33 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday because of an illness, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens’ star quarterback will be fine for Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Jackson has yet to miss a game this season. The Ravens listed him as questionable for Sunday on their injury report.

Baltimore did not rule anyone out on that injury report. Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) are questionable as well. Andrews was a full participant at Friday’s practice.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) is doubtful after missing two straight practices.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

