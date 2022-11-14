Trending:
Landrum sparks Boston U in 96-51 rout of Johnson & Wales

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 9:51 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Otto Landrum had 12 points in Boston University’s 96-51 victory over Johnson & Wales (Providence) on Monday night.

Landrum shot 5 of 5 from the field for the Terriers (2-1). Walter Whyte scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from distance). Ethan Brittain-Watts finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

Josh Zangerle led the way for the Wildcats (0-1) with 15 points. Aireus Rasberry added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Johnson & Wales (Providence). Jontai Williams also had nine points.

Boston University hosts Hartford in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories