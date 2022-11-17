Trending:
Late free throw helps Kansas State stun No. 4 Iowa 84-83

November 17, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top.

Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review it was determined the time had expired before the foul.

Iowa led for most of the game. Kansas State had the lead for just under two minutes.

Iowa was the highest ranked opponent the Wildcats have beaten in school history.

Kansas State (3-0) was led in scoring by Serena Sundell and Gregory, who each had 24 points. Sarah Shematsi contributed 18.

Caitlin Clark scored 27 points, Czinano had 18 and MaKenna Warnock had 12 for the Hawkeyes.

Clark struggled from the field, going 6 of 27 while the Hawkeyes as a team shot 27 of 55. The Wildcats made 28 of 68 shots.

On the final play of the game, Clark was shaken up and was helped off the court.

The Hawkeyes led by as many as 12 in the first half, but the Wildcats ended the half on a 15-7 run to trail by four at the half.

Kansas State held Clark to just 1 for 8 from the field in the first half.

The Hawkeyes’ No. 4 ranking was their highest in nearly 30 years.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Belmont on Saturday

Kansas State: At home to take on the University-Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories