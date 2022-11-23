On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Leaupepe, Loyola Marymount beat Morgan State 81-80 in OT

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 5:42 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keli Leaupepe scored 29 points, including five in overtime, and Loyola Marymount knocked off Morgan State 81-80 on Wednesday.

Leaupepe also contributed 11 rebounds for the Lions (5-2). Cameron Shelton scored 26 points while going 10 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Jalin Anderson was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Isaiah Burke finished with 30 points for the Bears (2-5). Malik Miller added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Khalil Turner had 14 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

