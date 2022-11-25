On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Leaupepe scores 15, Loyola Marymount beats Bellarmine 80-59

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 5:42 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keli Leaupepe had 15 points in Loyola Marymount’s 80-59 win over Bellarmine on Friday.

Leaupepe added seven rebounds for the Lions (6-2). Justin Ahrens scored 15 points, going 5 of 12 (4 for 10 from distance). Chance Stephens finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Garrett Tipton finished with 12 points for the Knights (2-4). Bash Wieland added 10...

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

