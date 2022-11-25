On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ledlum scores 30, Harvard takes down Loyola Chicago 61-55

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 4:22 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Ledlum’s 30 points led Harvard past Loyola Chicago 61-55 on Friday.

Ledlum also added nine rebounds and five steals for the Crimson (5-1). Chisom Okpara added eight points and Idan Tretout finished with seven points.

Tom Welch led the way for the Ramblers (2-4) with 12 points. Loyola Chicago also got nine points from Ben Schwieger and eight from Bryce Golden.

Harvard went into the half leading Loyola Chicago 33-26. Ledlum scored 14 points in the half. Ledlum’s 16-point second half helped Harvard finish off the six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

