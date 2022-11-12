On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lehigh scores twice in final minutes, beats Colgate 36-33

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 3:50 pm
< a min read
      

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dante Perri tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Eric Johnson in the end zone with 22 seconds left and Lehigh beat Colgate 36-33 in a wild finish on Saturday.

There were three touchdowns scored inside the last four minutes.

Jack DiPietro broke loose for a 17-yard touchdown run that stretched Lehigh’s lead to 29-26 with 3:58 remaining. Michael Brescia’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone gave Colgate the lead...

READ MORE

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dante Perri tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Eric Johnson in the end zone with 22 seconds left and Lehigh beat Colgate 36-33 in a wild finish on Saturday.

There were three touchdowns scored inside the last four minutes.

Jack DiPietro broke loose for a 17-yard touchdown run that stretched Lehigh’s lead to 29-26 with 3:58 remaining. Michael Brescia’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone gave Colgate the lead with 1:15 left. Perri then drove the Leopards 73 yards in 5-plays for the win.

Perri threw for 424 yards on 25-of-33 passing and two touchdowns for Lehigh (2-8, 2-3 Patriot League), which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Johnson had 208 yards receiving on 11 receptions. Jalen Burbage caught eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Brescia was 23 of 32 for 315 yards passing, threw two touchdown passes and an interception, and finished with 41 yards rushing for Colgate (3-7, 2-3 Patriot League).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|18 New York Cyber Security Summit
11|18 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
11|18 3 Powerful Financial Models for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories