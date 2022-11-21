Trending:
Lehigh takes down Saint Francis 82-76

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 9:57 pm
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 18 points as Lehigh beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 82-76 on Monday night, overcoming a career-high 40 points from Josh Cohen of the Red Flash.

Whitney-Sidney added six rebounds and three steals for the Mountain Hawks (3-2). Evan Taylor scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added seven rebounds. Reed Fenton added 12 points.

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 18 points as Lehigh beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 82-76 on Monday night, overcoming a career-high 40 points from Josh Cohen of the Red Flash.

Whitney-Sidney added six rebounds and three steals for the Mountain Hawks (3-2). Evan Taylor scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added seven rebounds. Reed Fenton added 12 points.

Cohen made 15 of 19 shots and 10 of 13 free throws. He had nine rebounds. Landon Moore added 13 points and six rebounds for Saint Francis (1-4). Marlon Hargis finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Lehigh’s next game is Sunday against Monmouth at home, and Saint Francis (PA) hosts Franciscan (OH) on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

