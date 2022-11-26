On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Leons scores 32, Bradley takes down Merrimack 83-41

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 6:32 pm
< a min read
      

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons scored 32 points to lead Bradley over Merrimack 83-41 on Saturday night.

Leons added 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Braves (4-3). Connor Hickman added 14 points with four 3-pointers and Rienk Mast finished with 12 points.

Jordan Derkack led the Warriors (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories