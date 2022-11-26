Levis, Ruffolo carry Kentucky past rival Louisville 26-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis passed for two touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to Barion Brown in the third quarter, Matt Ruffolo kicked a career-best four field goals and Kentucky topped archrival Louisville 26-13 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive Governor’s Cup victory. The Wildcats (7-5) limped in with five losses in seven games but regrouped to overwhelm the Cardinals in all phases. Kentucky’s defense harassed Cardinal quarterbacks Brock Domann and Malik Cunningham and forced... READ MORE

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis passed for two touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to Barion Brown in the third quarter, Matt Ruffolo kicked a career-best four field goals and Kentucky topped archrival Louisville 26-13 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive Governor’s Cup victory.

The Wildcats (7-5) limped in with five losses in seven games but regrouped to overwhelm the Cardinals in all phases. Kentucky’s defense harassed Cardinal quarterbacks Brock Domann and Malik Cunningham and forced a turnover from each leading to 10 points. Trevin Wallace’s third-quarter interception of Cunningham and 19-yard return to the Louisville 16 was especially critical, setting up Levis’ scoring pass to Brown three plays later for a 23-7 lead that put the game out of reach.

Earlier, JJ Weaver stripped Domann of the football on a sack and returned it to the 6, setting up Ruffolo’s second field goal from 29 yards to make it 13-0.

Levis was 11 of 19 passing for 188 yards. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 24 times for 120 yards and broke the school record with his 20th 100-yard performance.

Ruffolo converted from 43, 29, 35 and 40 yards along with making both extra points for Kentucky.

Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan rushed 22 times for 145 yards.

Cunningham, a four-year starter, relieved an ineffective Domann in the second quarter and got Louisville (7-5, No. 25 CFP) within 13-7 just before halftime with a 6-yard TD run. Domann’ 27-yard TD pass to Tyler Hudson midway through the fourth cut the deficit to 26-13, but his two-point conversion run came up short after review.

Both struggled to get anything going offensively for the Cardinals, who played catch-up all night after winning five of six coming in and entering the College Football Playoff rankings last week.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: Everything that worked offensively during the Cardinals’ 5-1 surge coming in failed miserably, whether Domann or Cunningham was behind center. Allowing Kentucky tight end Josh Kattus to break a 70-yard catch-and-run was the first sign their defense would have a long day, and it never got better.

Kentucky: Besides out-gaining Louisville 346-309 overall, the Wildcats came up just six yards short of one of the nation’s top rushing teams (164-158). Ruffolo had struggled at times this season but made every chance he got in the game that mattered — especially for a team seeking to climb from a second-half swoon.

UP NEXT

Louisville awaits third bowl assignment in four seasons.

Kentucky awaits school-record seventh consecutive bowl assignment.

