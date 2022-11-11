On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lewis’ 20 help Louisiana-Lafayette take down Harvard 75-61

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 8:52 pm
< a min read
      

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Terence Lewis II scored 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Harvard 75-61 on Friday night.

Lewis added 11 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0). Jordan Brown added 19 points while finishing 9 of 14 from the floor, and he also had nine rebounds. Themus Fulks finished 5 of 11 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Chris Ledlum led the Crimson (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds....

READ MORE

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Terence Lewis II scored 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Harvard 75-61 on Friday night.

Lewis added 11 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0). Jordan Brown added 19 points while finishing 9 of 14 from the floor, and he also had nine rebounds. Themus Fulks finished 5 of 11 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Chris Ledlum led the Crimson (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Samuel Silverstein added 14 points for Harvard. Chisom Okpara also recorded 11 points.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|18 New York Cyber Security Summit
11|18 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
11|18 3 Powerful Financial Models for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories