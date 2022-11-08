Trending:
Lewis puts up 29 as Pepperdine defeats Rice 106-67

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:32 am
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis had 29 points in Pepperdine’s 106-67 win over Rice in the season opener on Monday.

Lewis had six rebounds and five assists for the Waves. Houston Mallette added 22 points while going 8 of 14 (4 for 7 from distance), and they also had five rebounds and five assists. Jevon Porter was 7 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 16 points, while adding seven...

Quincy Olivari led the way for the Owls with 15 points, six assists and two steals. Travis Evee added 10 points for Rice. In addition, Cameron Sheffield had 10 points.

Pepperdine entered halftime up 46-38. Mallette paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Lewis scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Pepperdine went on to secure a victory, outscoring Rice by 31 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

