Lewis, Smith double up to carry Miami (OH) past NAIA Goshen

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 4:55 pm
MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — Julian Lewis scored 17 points and collected 12 rebounds and Billy Smith added a double-double and Miami (OH) beat NAIA-member Goshen 87-44 on Saturday.

Smith scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Mekhi Lairy scored 13 and Eli Yofan 12 off the bench for the Redhawks.

Despite opening with a 9-0 run, the Maple Leafs from Goshen, Indiana trailed just 26-21 at halftime. Miami, however, turned it on after intermission and used a 19-4 run for a 45-25 lead when Lewis buried a jump shot with 13:49 remaining. Miami scored 61 points after halftime.

Clayton Maclagan scored 16 points off the bench for the Maple Leafs shooting 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

