Liberty takes down Bradley 55-44

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 11:42 pm
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Darius McGhee had 21 points in Liberty’s 55-44 victory over Bradley on Wednesday night at the Cancun Challenge.

McGhee was 7-of-18 shooting, including 5 for 15 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Flames (3-3). Blake Preston added 10 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field, and he also had nine rebounds. Colin Porter finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Malevy Leons led the way for the Braves (3-3) with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Darius Hannah added eight points and three blocks for Bradley. Christian Davis also had eight points.

Liberty entered halftime up 23-17. Preston paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. McGhee scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Liberty to an 11-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories