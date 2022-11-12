On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Lipscomb defeats Campbellsville Harrodsburg 107-54

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 8:12 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points in Lipscomb’s 107-54 victory over Campbellsville Harrodsburg on Saturday night.

Ognacevic shot 6 of 8 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line for the Bisons (1-1). Will Pruitt scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added 13 rebounds and four steals. Derrin Boyd shot 6 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

DeJuann Stepp led the Pioneers (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Tyrese Duncan added eight points for Campbellsville Harrodsburg. Ethan Jones had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

