Sports News

Little Rock turns back NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist 71-60

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 1:50 am
Little Rock had...

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nigel John had 16 points, DeAntoni Gordon scored 14 and Myron Gardner added a double-double as Little Rock turned back NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist 71-60 on Thursday.

Gardner finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans (1-1). Freshman Chris Walker came off the bench to score 12.

Kendric Robinson paced the Buffaloes with 16 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Williams and Joshua Williams both scored 10.

Little Rock had a 52-39 edge in rebounds and made seven more foul shots than the Buffaloes.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

